Man sentenced to at least 27 years for fatal 2020 north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who fatally shot another man in north Columbus in 2020 was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Police received calls about shots being fired in the 5800 block of Arborwood Court just after midnight on Oct. 7, 2020.

Arriving officers found 26-year-old Dontey Wiley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Riverside Methodist Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said another man was shot, but survived his injuries.

Q'Juantez Poole, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, opened fire at Wiley and the other man while they were sitting in a parked car, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.