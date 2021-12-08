x
Crime

Man sentenced after pleading guilty in shooting death of Columbus city employee

Ivan Netter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all of which are felonies. He was sentenced to at least 25 years.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Ivan Netter, booking photo: 8/12/21

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the men accused of fatally shooting a City of Columbus employee last year pleaded guilty to three charges on Friday, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records.

Ivan Netter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all of which are felonies.

Tearicka Cradle, 45, was fatally shot inside her northeast Columbus home on the morning of July 18.

Court records show Netter and Lonnie Davis broke into her Jane Avenue home during an attempted burglary and Cradle was shot.

Netter was arrested less than a month after the shooting.

As part of Netter's plea deal, two murder charges along with an aggravated robbery and a gun charge were dropped.

Netter was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years and could spend 30.5 years under the Reagan Tokes Act.

Cradle worked for the city's Department of Building and Zoning.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

