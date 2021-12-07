Man pleads guilty to role in shootout at Polaris mall

Anthony Truss Jr. changed his plea to guilty for his involvement in a shootout at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this year.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of being involved in a shootout with another man at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this year changed his plea on Tuesday.

Anthony Truss Jr. pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a 3-year gun specification and inducing panic, according to the Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Law enforcement was called to the shopping center on March 3 for a reported shooting inside the mall.

Police said the shootout between Truss and Levon Sommerville happened near Carter’s store, located in the lower south section of the mall.

The two were arrested together in Georgia a month after the incident.

Somerville was found guilty of felonious assault among other charges and sentenced to 13-17 years in prison in October.