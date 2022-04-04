Man pleads guilty to charges in former Youngstown State football player's death

Adrienne Washington Jr. pleaded guilty to two felony charges and faces up to 11 years in prison.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man charged in the crash that killed a former Newark athlete and Youngstown State University football player pleaded guilty.

Adrienne Washington Jr., 20, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, both felonies, according to court documents.

Mahoning County prosecutors dismissed charges of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide against Washington.

According to the Newark Advocate, a Youngstown police officer saw a dangerous traffic violation, leading the officer to activate his lights and sirens to make a traffic stop. Police said Washington ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into Shackleford's vehicle, which was traveling through the intersection.

Shackleford was a member of Youngstown State University's football team from 2015-20. He also played football, basketball and baseball at Newark City Schools.