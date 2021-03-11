Police: Man killed in shooting after leaving club in northeast Columbus

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Patton Avenue just before 11:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Patton Avenue just before 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Darshawn Perry suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medics at 12:11 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed to police that Perry had left a club just prior to the shooting.

Other patrons inside the club heard gunshots shortly after Perry left. They located Perry and called for help.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).