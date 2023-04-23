Man who had just left Taylor Swift concert hit, killed by suspected drunken driver

A family is mourning after their son was killed on his way home from Friday night's Taylor Swift concert.

HOUSTON — Jacob Lewis and his sister were on their way home from the Taylor Swift concert late Friday night when they started having car trouble.

Lewis, 20, got out to start pushing and was immediately struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver.

Police said 34-year-old Alan Bryant left the scene but was followed by a tow truck driver who had seen what happened. Police eventually were called and Bryant was arrested on Caroline Street.

"You know, to make it worse, the driver (Bryant) got out, helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened and got in his car and left," Jacob's dad, Steve Lewis, said.

Lewis said his son was a longtime lover of musical theatre. He also enjoyed video games and storytelling. He qualified for the Pokémon world championship three times.

"I hope that everybody who knew Jacob was touched by him and he was a good part of their lives," Lewis said.

Bryant was charged with failure to stop and render aid but other charges are possible. He was being held at the Harris County Jail.

Jacob's sister was injured but is expected to survive.

Katy ISD is setting up a musical theatre scholarship fund in Jacob's name.

Jacob's family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.