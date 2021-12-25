Man injured in east Columbus shooting

Columbus police said the shooting happened Saturday on Stone Ridge Drive South.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot during a dispute Saturday evening in east Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on Stone Ridge Drive South, near Fountain Lane just before 6 p.m.

Columbus police said two men were in a dispute over personal property when one of them fired a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the man shot. Medics took him to Mount Carmel East hospital and police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect, 30-year-old Brian Williams, was still at the scene when officers arrived and he was arrested.

Police said Williams is charged with felonious assault.