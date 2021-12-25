Man injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot during a dispute Saturday evening in east Columbus, according to police.
Columbus police said the shooting happened on Stone Ridge Drive South, near Fountain Lane just before 6 p.m.
Columbus police said two men were in a dispute over personal property when one of them fired a gun.
When officers arrived, they found the man shot. Medics took him to Mount Carmel East hospital and police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.
The suspect, 30-year-old Brian Williams, was still at the scene when officers arrived and he was arrested.
Police said Williams is charged with felonious assault.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Orahood at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.