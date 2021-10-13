Drive-by shooing in Columbus leaves man injured

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street just after 8 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Columbus.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street just after 8 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body.

Police were told a vehicle drove by the victim's home and multiple rounds were fired into the home from the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.