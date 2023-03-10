Columbus man indicted in deadly shooting outside shopping center

Jonathan Pigram is facing 15 charges in connection to the shooting deaths of Cornet and Dawn Dunn, both 41, on March 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man accused of killing two people and injuring another outside a northeast Columbus shopping center has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury.

Jonathan Pigram is facing 15 charges in connection to the shooting deaths of Cornet and Dawn Dunn, both 41, on March 1. The following charges are:

Two counts of aggravated murder

Four counts of murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of aggravated burglary

Two counts of illegal possession of a fire in a liquor permit premises

One count of having weapons under disability

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

The charges stem from the deadly shooting outside the shopping center at Cleveland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Powell and Dunn were pronounced at the scene by medics.

The third shooting victim, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said he was expected to survive his injuries.

Franklin County Municipal Court records state that Pigram was found hiding behind a vehicle in the parking lot. He placed a handgun on top of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Court records say witnesses inside a nearby business identified Pigram as the shooter.

Pigram was released from jail on bond a week before the deadly shooting. According to court records, he violated his probation of a drug possession conviction he received this past June.