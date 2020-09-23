Man indicted on murder charges for 2017 shootings

Sands is currently in federal prison serving 15 years for a series of robberies.

A man accused of murdering two people in separate and unrelated attempted robberies in 2017 has been indicted on eight charges.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced 25-year-old Trever Scott Sands was indicted on charges including aggravated murder, murder and having weapons while under disability.

On April 24, 2017, 32-year-old Jeannot Mendy was fatally shot in a robbery attempt while working on his motorcycle on Lowridge Drive.

Witnesses told police that two men walked to the victim, shot him numerous times and fled the scene.

Two weeks later, 63-year-old Gerald Talley was fatally shot during a robbery attempt inside his home on Kelton Avenue.

Witnesses told police that two men fired into the house and fled.

Sands was arrested in a separate robbery on May 27, 2017

.A firearm was recovered from his vehicle. O'Brien said it was later determined to be the firearm used in the shootings of Mendy and Talley.