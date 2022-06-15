Man indicted on murder, inducing panic charges in deadly Tuttle mall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has indicted a man charged in the deadly shooting inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing last weekend.



Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count each of aggravated burglary and inducing panic. The charges stem from the shooting death of 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester inside Sole Stop Sunday afternoon.



According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, surveillance video showed the men were arguing in the store.



Records state that Sylvester hit Gray with a handbag. Gray then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at Sylvester before walking out of the store and calling 911.



Among the calls to 911 dispatchers seconds after multiple shots were fired inside the mall was a call from Gray, who identified himself as the gunman. Gray told dispatchers "a man assaulted me with his purse and I shot. I shot him.”



During the nearly 8 1/2-minute call to emergency dispatchers, he elaborated that the other man “just threw a purse at me, hit me in my face. He smacked me with a purse.”



Gray was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and was charged with murder. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Franklin County Jail Monday night.



While being interviewed by detectives at police headquarters, Gray admitted to police that he shot Sylvester and "claimed to have done so in self-defense," police wrote in the affidavit.