Tuttle mall shooting suspect back in jail after being indicted

Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, is charged with the shooting death of 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester inside Sole Stop on June 12.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of the deadly shooting inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing last week is back in jail following his indictment.

Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, was taken into custody after turning himself in at the Franklin County Jail on Thursday, according to Deputy United States Marshal Charles Sanso.

Gray was originally taken into custody shortly after the shooting and was charged with murder. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Franklin County Jail Monday night.

On Wednesday, Gary was indicted on six counts which included aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and inducing panic. A warrant for his arrest was issued that same day according to court records.

Sanso said the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) in Columbus was provided an arrest warrant for Gray earlier that day.

SOFAST searched for Gray in Columbus, Mansfield and Marysville before he self-surrendered, according to Sanso.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester inside Sole Stop on June 12.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, surveillance video showed the men were arguing in the store.

Records state that Sylvester hit Gray with a handbag. Gray then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at Sylvester before walking out of the store and calling 911.

Among the calls to 911 dispatchers seconds after multiple shots were fired inside the mall was a call from Gray, who identified himself as the gunman. Gray told dispatchers "a man assaulted me with his purse and I shot. I shot him.”

During the nearly 8 1/2-minute call to emergency dispatchers, he elaborated that the other man “just threw a purse at me, hit me in my face. He smacked me with a purse.”