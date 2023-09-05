Man seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in University District

Police said officers responded to a report of a crash involving a black or dark gray Jeep Cherokee and a man in a wheelchair around 9:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man in a wheelchair was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus Tuesday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers responded to a report of a crash involving a black or dark gray Jeep Cherokee and a man in a wheelchair around 9:40 a.m.

The man was reportedly traveling north, crossing East 14th Avenue at Summit Street, when the Jeep traveling east hit him. The driver of the Jeep did not stay at the scene.

The man was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries.