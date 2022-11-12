OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County

When the vehicle stopped near Georgesville Road, the driver, 47-year-old Steven Ray, reportedly produced a firearm and pointed it at troopers outside of his window.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday.

Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.

According to OSHP, the vehicle led troopers into Franklin County and exited Hilliard Rome Road. When the vehicle stopped near Georgesville Road, the driver, 47-year-old Steven Ray, reportedly produced a firearm and pointed it at troopers outside of his window.

He then took off again, leading troopers back into Madison County.

OSHP said in a release that the Madison County Sheriff's Office utilized stop sticks to successfully deflate one tire as Ray's vehicle entered back into Madison County.

When the vehicle came to a stop on Lafayette Plain City Road, just south of SR-29, Ray refused to exit his vehicle and barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiator from the Franklin County Sheriff's office were called and assisted at the scene.