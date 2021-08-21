Man in custody after hours-long standoff with SWAT in Groveport neighborhood

Groveport Chief of Police Casey Adams said there were calls before 6 p.m. of shots reportedly fired in the 4800 block of Elmont Place.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police and SWAT in a Groveport neighborhood on Saturday.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood told police she saw firearm casings and smoke around the home.

According to Adams, there were bullet holes coming out of the home and other houses in the immediate area were hit with bullets. No injuries have been reported.

Franklin County Municipal Court records identify the man inside the home as 33-year-old Joseph Stokes.

Records state Stokes fired an AR-15 "numerous" times from his home into the air and into the neighborhood.

Adams said no shots were fired between the officers and the man.

Police told neighbors to leave their homes for safety or go to a safe location inside.