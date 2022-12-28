Man identified, wanted for allegedly injuring 5 in northeast Columbus gentlemen's club shooting

Brandon Jennings is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault and grand theft of a firearm, according to a release from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who shot two and injured three others at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club in September has been identified, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Brandon Jennings is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault and grand theft of a firearm, a release from crime stoppers says. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The September shooting happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court.

The Columbus Division of Police said people were leaving the club when an argument started and eventually became a large fistfight. Jennings allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired it multiple times, hitting the victims in the feet and legs.

Police said a man was taken to Riverside Hospital and his condition was described as stable. Police added that three of the other victims drove themselves to the same hospital and no serious injuries were reported.