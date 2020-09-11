Man found stabbed in bathtub; Waverly man charged with murder

John Warren is charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Paul Valliere.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Waverly man is charged with murder after a man was found stabbed in a bathtub.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call around 6:40 p.m. about a stabbing at a home on State Route 220, just west of Waverly on Nov. 7.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 35-year-old Paul Valliere in a bathtub suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Deputies and medics performed CPR but Valliere was pronounced dead at the scene.

John Warren, 51 of Waverly, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

A possible murder weapon was found by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources K-9.