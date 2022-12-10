Prosecutor's Office: Man convicted of 2 counts of rape in Franklin County

Kristopher Collins, 29, was found guilty of incidents in 2013 and 2015, according to a release from the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of two counts of rape of a juvenile in court Thursday.

Kristopher Collins, 29, was found guilty of incidents in 2013 and 2015, according to a release from the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. He now faces mandatory sentencing of 10 years to life for each count of rape.

The release says that in October 2019, a victim disclosed that Collins raped her over a period of four summers between 2012 and 2015 in his parent's apartment in Columbus.

Collins was between the ages of 18 and 22 at the time of the offenses. He was arrested on May 26, 2020 through the victim's statement, a forensic interview and photos of the incident location.

After his arrest, he was charged with four counts of rape for each of the years. According to the prosecutor's office, during Collins' conviction Thursday, he was found guilty of the incidents in 2013 and 2015 and not guilty of the 2012 and 2014 charges.