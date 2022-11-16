x
Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend from Richland County

John Henry Mack Jr.'s sentencing date has not been set, but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Office
A booking photo of John Mack.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old Richland County man who kidnapped and killed his ex-girlfriend last year was found guilty of aggravated murder on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities reported 33-year-old Melinda Davis missing in February 2021. 

Shelby police took a report that she never arrived at a home on Cliffside Drive on Feb. 25 in Mansfield, to which she was headed to that morning. Authorities believe she was heading to Mansfield to see John Henry Mack Jr.

Davis was found in the trunk of her car in Galloway nearly three weeks later.

Mack Jr. was arrested the following day and charged with kidnapping and 16 other charges later on, including aggravated murder.

His sentencing date has not been set, but faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

