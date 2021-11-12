Man found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in boating death at Alum Creek State Park

George Habib is set to be sentenced on Dec. 31.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A jury has found a 23-year-old man guilty of causing the death of a West Virginia man while boating in the Alum Creek Reservoir last year.

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court Records, 23-year-old George Habib was accused of "operating or participating in the operation of a watercraft" which caused the death of Joseph Youssef from Charleston, West Virginia.

On Aug. 3, 2020, law enforcement responded to a report of a boat striking an inner tube it had been towing.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

A relative to a 10TV employee who saw what happened said a group of young men were tubing at the time.

ODNR said the boat was found near the marina when rescue crews arrived at the scene.

According to the Delaware County prosecutor's office, another person who was on the tube suffered serious injuries.

Habib, also from West Virginia, was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, both of which are felonies. He was also found guilty on misdemeanor charges of reckless or unsafe operation of a vessel and failure to complete a boating course.

“Boating may seem like fun and games, but it is just as serious as being behind the wheel of a car,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. “Boating has its own rules and regulations. Unfortunately, in this case, someone lost their life when boating safety was not taken seriously."