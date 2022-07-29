Man with 'No Contact Order' killed while attempting to break into Washington home where girlfriend stayed

The man was threatening his girlfriend, who had a No Contact Order against him and had stayed with neighbors after an altercation with him Thursday night.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A man was shot and killed near Gig Harbor on Friday morning as he attempted to break into his neighbor's home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 66th Avenue Northwest and 87th Street Northwest just after 7:20 a.m. Friday. The caller told dispatchers that a man was trying to break in when a resident shot him.

Responding deputies found a 36-year-old man dead on the back porch of the home. A 59-year-old man was arrested at the home without incident.

The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed had a No Contact Order against him. She had stayed with a neighbor after she and her boyfriend got into a fight Thursday night.

The boyfriend was threatening his girlfriend as well as the other occupants of the home as he tried to break in, the sheriff's office said.

The man suspected of shooting the boyfriend was interviewed by the sheriff's department and released.

The investigation is ongoing and, when complete, will be sent to the prosecutor's office for review.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.