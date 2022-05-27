19-year-old man found fatally shot in Mansfield

Officers responded to the 300 block of Jennings Avenue around 7 a.m. where they found the body of 19-year-old Joseph Andrews Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Jennings Avenue around 7 a.m. where they found the body of 19-year-old Joseph Andrews Jr. Police said a gun was found near his body as well as other evidence that a shooting occurred.

Andrews was reported missing earlier in the morning by his family.

Earlier that morning around 12:45 a.m., a white Dodge Avenger was set on fire in North Lake Park. Police said Andrews was known to drive the same make and model, although police have not confirmed the car that was set on fire belonged to Andrews.

North Lake Park is about 3.5 miles away from where Andrews' body was found.

"It is obvious from the preliminary investigation that there are individuals who know what happened or may have additional information about both incidents and we are asking for their help," said Captain Shari Robertson in a release.

This is the fourth homicide in Mansfield this year.