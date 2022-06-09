Man who exchanged gunfire with officers on I-71 changes plea to not guilty by reason of insanity

Jonathon Myers is facing 27 charges stemming from the shooting, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who police say exchanged gunfire with officers on Interstate 71 earlier this year has changed this plea.

Jonathon Myers changed his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity.

On March 11, police responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place for reports of a man firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Troopers were called to the area after a gray Ford Fusion went off the left side of the road and hit a barrier. Myers allegedly began firing a weapon along the interstate.

The man, later identified as Myers, exchanged an unknown number of shots with police. Myers was struck and taken into custody. No officers were injured during the incident.

Myers is facing 27 charges stemming from the shooting, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

The 21-year-old man's change of plea and request for a mental evaluation was submitted on June 6. Court documents say the evaluation must be performed by an examiner.

After the evaluation is done, the examiner will determine if Myers was suffering from a severe mental disease or defect that prevented him from knowing the wrongfulness of his actions.