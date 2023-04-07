Man dies days after shooting in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died nearly two weeks after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood.
The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to Riverside Methodist Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim on March 25.
The victim's girlfriend told police they were in their vehicle at the Family Dollar on Oakland Park Avenue when they heard a loud bang and realized 46-year-old Travis Rush was shot.
Rush died from his injuries at 4:42 p.m. on Friday, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.