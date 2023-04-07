Man dies days after shooting in North Linden

Travis Rush, 46, died from his injuries after being shot on March 25 at a Family Dollar in the North Linden neighborhood.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to Riverside Methodist Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim on March 25.

The victim's girlfriend told police they were in their vehicle at the Family Dollar on Oakland Park Avenue when they heard a loud bang and realized 46-year-old Travis Rush was shot.

Rush died from his injuries at 4:42 p.m. on Friday, according to police.