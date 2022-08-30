Police: Man dies after being shot by officer serving warrant in Hilltop

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue just before 3 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead after being shot by a Columbus police officer who was attempting to serve a warrant early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Sgt. Joe Albert said the person they were serving had warrants for domestic violence, assault and a weapons-related incident.

There was some type of altercation inside an apartment and at least one officer fired their weapon, according to Sgt. Albert. Police did not confirm if the person shot had a weapon or if another weapon was fired.

The male was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.

Sgt. Albert said there were some witnesses in the area when this happened, but the male was the only one in the apartment.

No officers were injured in the incident. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.