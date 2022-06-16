Man dies after shooting at Franklin County townhouse complex

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East in Franklin Township for a report of a shooting.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man died after being shot in western Franklin County at a townhouse complex on Thursday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East in Franklin Township for a report of a shooting.

A man was found shot at the scene and medics took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

His name has not been released.

Additional information was not immediately available.