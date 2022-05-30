Man dies after drive-by shooting in Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg Police Chief Curtis Baker said officers were called to the 6400 block of Birchview Drive South around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A man has died after being struck during a drive-by shooting in Reynoldsburg on Monday.

Arriving officers found a 42-year-old man who was then taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Chief Baker said the man was outside a residence when the shooting occurred.

Police were not able to provide a description of the vehicle or the possible suspects.