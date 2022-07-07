Man dead following southeast Franklin County shooting

Police said officers responded to the 4900 block of Chatterton Road around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has died following a shooting in southeast Franklin County Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 4900 block of Chatterton Road around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Arriving deputies found the man shot and took him to Mount Carmel East Hospital, according to a dispatcher at the Metropolitan Emergency Communication Center. He was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The Columbus Division of Police and the sheriff's office responded to to reports of shots fired in the area before the victim was found.