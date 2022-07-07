Man dead following southeast Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has died following a shooting in southeast Franklin County Thursday evening.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 4900 block of Chatterton Road around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting.
Arriving deputies found the man shot and took him to Mount Carmel East Hospital, according to a dispatcher at the Metropolitan Emergency Communication Center. He was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
The Columbus Division of Police and the sheriff's office responded to to reports of shots fired in the area before the victim was found.
Additional information was not immediately available.