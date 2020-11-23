Man dead after being found shot on Lockbourne Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was found shot Monday on Lockbourne Road.



Columbus police say the man was found in the 1100 block of Lockbourne Road near East Whittier Street.



A call about the shooting came in at 4:25 p.m.



The man was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



There's currently no information on a suspect.



Police say they don't think the man was shot exactly where he was found.



Lockbourne Road between Reinhard and Stewart Avenues is currently shut down while police investigate.