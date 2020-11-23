Man dead after being found shot on Lockbourne Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was found shot Monday on Lockbourne Road.
Columbus police say the man was found in the 1100 block of Lockbourne Road near East Whittier Street.
A call about the shooting came in at 4:25 p.m.
The man was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
There's currently no information on a suspect.
Police say they don't think the man was shot exactly where he was found.
Lockbourne Road between Reinhard and Stewart Avenues is currently shut down while police investigate.
This marks the 148th homicide of 2020 in the city of Columbus.