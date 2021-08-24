Man charged with aggravated robbery of Ohio State student

According to Columbus police, the incident happened Monday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of King Ave. and Highland St.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old has been arrested after police say he was involved in the robbery of an Ohio State student.

According to Columbus police, the incident happened Monday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of King Ave. and Highland St.

The student was on the way to his dorm when he heard someone yell at him.

Police said the victim turned around to two suspects wearing bandanas and one was pointing a gun at him.

The suspects stole items from the victim's backpack and ordered him to the ground as they fled.

Officers were able to locate one suspect, Arron Anderson and arrest him. He is charged with aggravated robbery.