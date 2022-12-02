Whitehall police arrest man after finding drugs, weapons in east Columbus residence

While at the residence, detectives found cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, suboxone strips and Percocet pills inside.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man was arrested after officers from the Whitehall Division of Police found drugs and weapons inside his east Columbus residence while executing a search warrant Thursday.

According to police, authorities executed a warrant in the 300 block of South Ashburton Road which stemmed from a drug trafficking investigation around the city of Whitehall.

While at the residence, detectives found cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, suboxone strips and Percocet pills inside. They also located four firearms and more than $3,000 in cash.

Travon Jackson, 25, was taken into custody and is charged with possession of drugs and having weapons under disability.

Whitehall Deputy Chief Tracy Sharpless stated, “The Whitehall Narcotics Unit continues to pursue any drug dealers who bring their drugs into our city”.