Man charged with murder for southeast Columbus shooting from July

Dashawn Hicks has been charged with murder for shooting Stephon Moore on Lockbourne Road in July.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged for the shooting death of another man in southeast Columbus earlier this year.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say 33-year-old Stephon Moore went to a residence in the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road to pick up his cousin on July 25.

While Moore was there, he got into an argument with 39-year-old Dashawn Hicks.

As his cousin was getting the last of her belongings from the home, Moore was standing on the sidewalk. Court records say Hicks started shooting at Moore through the opening of his screen door.

Moore was struck once in his back. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.