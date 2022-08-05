Man charged with murder in February Hilltop homicide

Police have arrested Josiah Herring who is being charged with the murder of Damiere Thornton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in the Hilltop area earlier this year.

Josiah Herring was found by Columbus police Thursday morning and arrested in connection to the homicide that took place in the 300 block of Whitethorne Avenue on Feb. 23.

Police were called to the scene on a ShotSpotter alert just before 11 p.m. in February where 11 rounds were reportedly shot in the area.

When the Columbus Division of Fire arrived, 19-year-old Damiere Thornton was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

During a police investigation, Herring was found to have dropped off Thornton in Hilltop and shot him multiple times when he was walking away.

Witnesses came forward and told police that Herring admitted to fatally shooting Thornton, according to court records.

Herring told police that he "doesn't do guns," but the investigation found that he was previously arrested and charged with weapon under disability. Court records also state that a search warrant of his phone found him posing with multiple firearms.

Herring’s arraignment will take place at the Franklin County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday. He is being charged with one count of murder.