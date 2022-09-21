Man charged with murder in fatal Short North beating arrested

The Franklin County Municipal Court website says 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings was arrested on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two men accused of being involved in a fight in the Short North that led to a man's death earlier this month has been arrested.

The Franklin County Municipal Court website says 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings was arrested on Wednesday.

Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, who is still on the run, have both been charged with murder for the death of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman Jr.

The fight occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 outside of a North High Street bar.

Video released from the Columbus Division of Police shows a suspect with dreadlocks in a black vest getting ready to fight Coleman. The other suspect then punched Coleman, knocking him onto the road.

The man in the black vest then jumped on top of Coleman, who was not moving, and continued to hit him.

Coleman died at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 12 days after the incident.

Cummings is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 614-645-4488 or by email: ajohnson@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).