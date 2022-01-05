Man charged with murder after 30-year-old found shot multiple times in Prairie Township

Mario Sanchez, 27, is charged with aggravated murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Roger Bernal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged with aggravated murder after deputies found a man shot multiple times in western Franklin County.

At approximately 10:55 a.m. Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a series of 911 calls about a shooting in the area of Eastham Way in Prairie Township.

Arriving deputies found an unresponsive man, later identified as 30-year-old Roger Bernal, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives discovered that Bernal was shot several times while riding his bicycle along Medfield Way and then ran to the area of Eastham Way where he collapsed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found evidence that 27-year-old Mario Sanchez had shot Bernal in an apparent drive-by shooting. They also believe that the victim was targeted due to a previous dispute between Bernal and Sanchez.

Deputies found and arrested Sanchez at Tuttle Mall without incident on Tuesday.