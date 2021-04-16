x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Crime

Man charged with arson for fire at FOP lodge in Lancaster

Kenneth Dawson is facing several charges for a fire in February.
Credit: Fairfield County Jail
Kenneth Dawson

LANCASTER, Ohio — A man is accused of starting a fire at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Lancaster, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kenneth Dawson is accused of starting the fire to the building, in the 300 block of South High Street, on Feb. 27.

He is charged with arson, retaliation, possession of criminal tools and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Dawson was arrested Thursday in Mason, Ohio, in Warren County, by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Dawson is in custody at the Fairfield County Jail.