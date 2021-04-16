Man charged with arson for fire at FOP lodge in Lancaster

Kenneth Dawson is facing several charges for a fire in February.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A man is accused of starting a fire at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Lancaster, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kenneth Dawson is accused of starting the fire to the building, in the 300 block of South High Street, on Feb. 27.

He is charged with arson, retaliation, possession of criminal tools and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Dawson was arrested Thursday in Mason, Ohio, in Warren County, by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.