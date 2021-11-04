Man from The Plains charged with nine counts of raping 9-year-old

The indictments alleged the incident took place this year between Jan. 1 and Oct. 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Athens County man is facing more than two dozen charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.

Jonathon Pryor, 26 of The Plains, was indicted on nine counts of rape, nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, six counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Pryor’s wife 26-year-old Jessica is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of endangering children.

The indictments alleged the incident took place this year between Jan. 1 and Oct. 25.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Oct. 25 after having received information from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that Jonathon had uploaded images of child pornography through a messaging service.

That day, a search warrant was executed at his residence where they found internet-sourced and homemade child pornography.

Jonathon allegedly confessed to creating the content with a 9-year-old victim. Jessica is accused of endangering that child as well as two other victims.