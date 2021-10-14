Man charged with murder for 2020 North Linden homicide

Raphael Smith, 49, is charged with murder in the death of Eric Young in October 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is facing charges after he was accused of killing a man in the north Linden neighborhood last Halloween.

On Oct. 31, 2020, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue on a report of a man found in a vehicle who was possibly dead.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 57-year-old Eric Young seated in a parked pickup truck suffering injuries from an assault.

Young was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.