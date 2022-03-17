Man charged with murder in inmate's death at Ross Correctional Institution

Darryl King is charged with the death of Alex Sapp. Sapp died in the early morning hours of Feb. 14 after being struck multiple times.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man accused of killing an inmate at the Ross Correction Institution in Chillicothe last month is charged with murder.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Darryl King is charged with the death of Alex Sapp.

OSHP said Sapp died in the early morning hours of Feb. 14 after being struck multiple times.

Sapp was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted trafficking in persons. According to the Newark Advocate, Sapp was convicted of forcing a woman to have sex with men in exchange for drugs and money.

When he was sentenced, the Newark Advocate reported that Sapp told the judge he apologized to the victim.

King was being held at Ross Correctional Institution at the time of Sapp's death.

King was originally in the Ross Correctional Institution on charges of domestic violence, assault and possession of drugs out of cases in Preble County, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation records.

Sapp’s cause of death will be determined by the Ross County Coroner’s Office.

King is currently being held in the Ross County Jail and is scheduled to face a grand jury Friday.