Police: Man confesses to stabbing his mother to death in Grove City parking lot

Dorian White has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he confessed to killing his mother in Grove City.

According to the Grove City Division of Police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Addison Drive just after 6 p.m. Monday on the report of a stabbing.

Officers located Melissa Graham in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. Police said Graham was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Officers also found 24-year-old Dorian White walking with a knife near the crime scene.

White was taken in custody and confessed to the murder, according to police.

According to court documents, White called his mother to bring him groceries to his residence.

When Graham arrived, White met her outside where he maced her and then stabbed her more than 20 times. Court documents state White only stopped stabbing his mother because he got tired.