73-year-old man charged with involuntary manslaughter in June east Columbus death

Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Jason Keys.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a homicide in June in east Columbus, according to Franklin County court records.

On Oct. 7, Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Jason Keys.

Columbus police said Keys was shot and killed during a neighborhood dispute in the 2000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive on June 20 around 3:40 p.m.

According to police, the shots were fired during a dispute involving several people in the street.

Several people showed their guns, including Keys, who just left a Father's Day Party at a family member's home, police said.

Elias Smith, 24, who was not involved in the dispute, heard arguing and fired several shots at Keys from his home, fatally wounding him. Smith then went back inside his home and refused to come out, prompting SWAT team members to respond to the home.

Smith was then arrested and charged with murder.

Court and police records do not detail what led to the charges for Thomas. Jail rosters and court records do not show him in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).