Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed woman in south Columbus

The crash happened on Feb. 21 on state Route 104 at Alum Creek Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been indicted in a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured another person earlier this year on southside of Columbus.

The crash happened on Feb. 21 on state Route 104 at Alum Creek Drive.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 23-year-old Trenton Dunlap was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander eastbound in the westbound lanes of state Route 104 when he struck a Ford Taurus head-on.

According to a crash report, Dunlap was going an estimated 80 mph in a 65-mph zone. The report states that alcohol was suspected as being a factor in the crash.

Police said 33-year-old Misti Hatfield, who was a passenger in the Taurus, was taken to Grant Medical Center in "extremely critical condition." Hatfield was later pronounced dead.

Dunlap and the driver of the Taurus were both taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

According to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records, an indictment was filed June 16 and Dunlap was arraigned on June 29.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Dunlap was released from custody after posting a $10,000 recognizance bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 11.

Misti's mother Melody Calhoun said her daughter was a long-time employee at Walmart on South High Street, where they set up a memorial for her.