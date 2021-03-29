Man charged in assault at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park that left wife in critical condition

Court documents state someone called the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on March 23 at 6:40 p.m. to report an assault at the park.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is charged with felonious assault for allegedly beating his wife at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Court documents state someone called the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on March 23 at 6:40 p.m. to report an assault at the park.

When deputies responded, they found Alexandra Berrios suffering from multiple contusions, lacerations and a broken skull, according to court records.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Santiago Martinez, 42, was later arrested in a traffic stop.