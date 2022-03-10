Records: Man charged after 5-year-old shoots himself in South Linden

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 24-year-old Tyonte Diggs is facing one count of endangering children.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after a 5-year-old shot himself in the head in the South Linden neighborhood on Sunday.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 24-year-old Tyonte Diggs is facing one count of endangering children.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, just west of Joyce Avenue on the report of a child shot in the leg.

When officers arrived, they discovered the boy was actually shot in the head, according to records.

Court documents state the child's mother told police she had just arrived at her sister’s residence to pick up her niece.

She said she had been there for about 10 minutes and was speaking with her sister when she heard a single gunshot.

The mother said she immediately ran into the room where the shot came from and found the boy bleeding from his head. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to court records, Diggs, who is the boyfriend of the sister, was in the room with the boy.