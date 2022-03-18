Man charged with attempted murder in 2021 shooting of 34-year-old woman

Christopher Freeman was taken into custody Thursday for his involvement in the shooting of a woman last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting on the city's east side last year, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Christopher Freeman was taken into custody Thursday for his involvement in the shooting of a 34-year-old woman in May 2021.

On May 27, 2021, Columbus police were called to the 3600 block of East Livingston Avenue on a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found the woman inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.