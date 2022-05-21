20-year-old charged with attempted murder after waitress was shot at north Columbus Roosters

Travaughn McConnell, 20, was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged with a shooting that happened at a Roosters restaurant in north Columbus last month.

Travaughn McConnell, 20, was arrested Saturday and is charged with one count of attempted murder and seven counts of felonious assault.

The charges stem from a shooting on April 12 where a waitress was shooting at the Roosters on East Dublin Granville Road.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court say McConnell was in contact by phone with a person inside the restaurant. Once he learned the waitress was inside, McConnell drove another person to the restaurant.

Court records say that the third person fired multiple shots into the restaurant, hitting the waitress.

She was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

McConnell is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail.