Man charged with OVI after striking cruiser, injuring trooper

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after being struck by a reportedly impaired driver early Thursday.

According to OSHP, Warsame A. Warsame, 39, from Columbus was traveling eastbound on state Route 161 in Franklin county just after 1 a.m. when he struck the trooper’s cruiser and a pick-up truck owned by Griffin Pavement.

Warsame, driving a 2015 Honda Accord at the time of the crash, displayed signs of impairment, Patrol says.

Warsame was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and was taken to the Franklin County Jail after refusing chemical tests.

The trooper was transported to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s hospital and released shortly after with minor injuries.