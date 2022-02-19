A man was seen taking the pug puppy from the family's front yard in Grant Hill.

SAN DIEGO — That six-month-old pug named Bridget was a gift from Isaias Morales to his wife Maria. On Valentine’s day the family got the worst news, the pug was taken from this family’s home and it was all caught on camera.

"Usually when I get home she wasn’t there," said Morales.

Morales says it was odd not to see the newest addition to the family and it was only by looking at surveillance, that he realized the worst had come about.

"We realized she was gone," said Morales.

The family has three surveillance cameras that captured the entire moment.

You can see a man walk by, set his drink down and then reach over to pick Bridget up right over the fence.

"It was like a punch in the stomach I’m watching it happen and I feel so helpless," said Morales.

Morales doesn’t know this is who did it but says he’d be surprised if someone in the area is the suspect.

"This neighborhood has welcomed us we’ve lived here for a little over a year," said Morales.

Morales' wife Maria is still torn that she wasn’t able to save her puppy.

"That's my baby this is my dog," said Maria.

A police report has been filed so the family is waiting to hear back.

They’re hoping someone recognizes the man in the video.

Anyone that has information of a lead is asked to call police.

Ultimately, all the family wants is their puppy back but they don’t want this to happen to anyone else. In the meantime the family says they are planning to install a taller fence to keep something like this from happening again.