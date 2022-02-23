Man accused of stealing more than 40 trailers across central Ohio over 3 months

Columbus police found and arrested Jeremy Knotts without incident at a hotel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has arrested a man accused of stealing more than 40 trailers and cars in the past three months.

Jeremy Knotts may have been the one responsible for the reported thefts, according to Columbus Police Lieutenant Howard Pettengill.

“Stealing trailers and selling them on Facebook. Most trailers, he’s also recently been caught with a stolen car,” Pettengill said.

Columbus police found and arrested Knotts without incident at the Worthington Inn. Because police believed he may have had weapons on him, the SWAT team was called in to assist.

Columbus police have also recovered and returned several of the stolen trailers.



“It's a good feeling to get him, and even better to get the property back to the victims,” Pettengill said.

Pettengill urges trailer owners to lock them up, and don't make your trailer an easy target.

“I know there's locks you can put on the ball, where the ball goes to hook it to a vehicle. I recommend getting that type of lock, it's something you can't just cut with a bolt cutter,” Pettengill said.