Man arrested in fatal shooting at Columbus bar

Dwann Anderson is accused of killing Tyreece Jefferson who was found shot at the Avion Bar & Grill on St. Clair Avenue on July 21.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of killing another man at a Milo-Grogan area bar last month was given a $1 million bond on Wednesday.

Dwann Anderson, 44, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment for murder in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Tyreece Jefferson on July 21.

Just after 10 p.m. that night, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the Avion Bar & Grill on St. Clair Avenue and found Jefferson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jefferson was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He passed away a short time later.